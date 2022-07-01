site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Rests Friday
Arozarena is on the bench Friday afternoon against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arozarena hit .240 in June with three home runs, 13 RBI and 10 stolen bases. For the season, he's slashing .253/.306/.399 in 73 games. Brett Phillips gets the start in right field Friday.
