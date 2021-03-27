Arozarena (wrist) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Twins, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.

Arozarena got a few days off to give his sore left wrist time to heal, but he is ready to get back on the field. Arozarena declared himself ready for Opening Day, so barring any setbacks, expect him to be on the field when the regular season gets underway.