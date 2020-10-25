Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs and a walk during Saturday's win in Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old's solo homer during the fifth-inning was his MLB-record ninth home run in a single postseason, but it was a fact that was nearly forgotten by the end of the contest. Arozarena earned a walk with two outs and represented the tying run while trailing 7-6 during the ninth inning, and he managed to score from first base despite falling to the ground on his way to home plate thanks to a pair of errors by the Dodgers. The rookie outfielder has powered Tampa Bay's offense throughout the playoffs with a .377/.449/.841 slash line, nine homers, three doubles, one triple, 18 runs, 12 RBI and eight walks in 18 games.