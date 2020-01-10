Arozarena, Jose Martinez and a Compensation A draft pick were traded from the Cardinals to the Rays in exchange for Matt Liberatore, Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation B pick Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Arozarena fared well in his first big-league action a season ago with St. Louis, going 6-for-20 at the dish with a homer, two RBI and two stolen bases in 19 games. The 24-year-old earned his promotion to the majors by putting together a .358/.435/.593 slash line at Triple-A Memphis, where he also hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs across 64 contests. Arozarena seems unlikely to make the 25-man roster to begin the 2020 campaign, though he'll certainly be a candidate to come up later on in the season.