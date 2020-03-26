Play

The Rays optioned Arozarena to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay's ample depth in the outfield more than anything prevented Arozarena from breaking camp with the big club, as the 25-year-old was otherwise impressive during the Grapefruit League slate with an 8-for-20 showing at the dish. Arozarena's ability to hit from both sides of the plate and play all three outfield spots should put him at the top of the list for a callup if the Rays require another outfielder at some point during the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories