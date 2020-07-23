The Rays placed Arozarena (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena wasn't present with the Rays at any point during summer camp, with the team providing no explanation behind his absence. Once he's cleared to report to the team, Arozarena will head to the Rays' alternate training site to resume baseball activities. The 25-year-old could join the big club at some point in 2020 as a reserve/short-side platoon outfielder.