Rays' Randy Arozarena: Should be first outfielder promoted
Arozarena, who hit .400 (8-for-20) over 12 Grapefruit League games, will likely be the first outfielder called up from the minors this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Arozarena got off to a hot start this spring and never let up, replicating the success he's already enjoyed at multiple stops in his professional career, including his initial big-league cup of coffee with the Cardinals last season. The 25-year-old slashed .300/.391/.500 across 23 plate appearances in that brief stint, which followed a spectacular .358/.435/.593 line over 64 games at Triple-A Memphis. Arozarena isn't likely to break through the logjam in the outfield to snag an Opening Day roster spot, but if he's able to carry over his spring momentum to his likely season-opening destination of Triple-A Durham, it likely won't be long before he's back with the Rays.
