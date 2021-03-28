Arozarena (wrist) went 1-for-3 in his return to Grapefruit League action against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Last fall's postseason breakout star has yet to leave the yard as spring training winds down, but Arozarena has reached safely in seven of his last eight exhibitions. The 26-year-old will have three more Grapefruit League contests to get his timing down before Opening Day against the Marlins on Thursday, which Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Arozarena has declared himself fully ready for despite recent wrist soreness. "I'm definitely feeling better compared to how I have been," Arozarena said before Saturday's game through interpreter Manny Navarro. "I'll be ready for Opening Day, for sure, and I'm just happy to be here with this organization that's been helping me out."