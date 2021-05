Arozarena went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Mets.

The outfielder had tallied just seven hits in his last thirteen games before Saturday's strong showing at the plate. The lack of power, highlighted by Arozarena's having recorded three extra-base hits since April 28, is concerning. That being said, Saturday's three-hit game was a step in the right direction for Arozarena.