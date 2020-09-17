Arozarena is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Arozarena started five of the past seven games but will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Austin Meadows shifts to left field while Yoshi Tsutsugo serves as the designated hitter.
