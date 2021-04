Arozarena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena will head to the bench for just the second time this season in what is most likely a maintenance day. Manny Margot will fill in in right field for Arozarena, who has fallen into a 3-for-22 slump at the plate since beginning the season with an eight-game hit streak.