Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Tuesday in a win over the Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

The 25-year-old continued his incredible postseason as he swatted his 10th postseason home run, an MLB record. Arozarena recorded an incredible 29 hits in 81 at-bats throughout the postseason and managed to also knock in 14 runs.