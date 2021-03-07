Arozarena is 2-for-6 with an RBI across his first four Grapefruit League games.

Last year's October hero only has a pair of singles on the board entering Sunday's action, but the long ball is just a matter of time for the prodigious Arozarena. After a somewhat eventful offseason on a personal level, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the talented 26-year-old arrived in spring camp in excellent shape and with zero signs of last fall's meteoric success affecting his approach. "It's the same guy," manager Kevin Cash said. "It's not like he's come in after a big month in the postseason and said, 'This is my routine, this is how I'm going to go about it.' He's very loose with willing to try everything. Very accommodating. You watch him, he talks to everybody. People enjoy talking to him."