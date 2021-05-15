Arozarena entered Friday's game against the Mets with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, a .369 wOBA and a .200 ISO over the 31 plate appearances covering his previous seven games.

Arozarena hasn't come close to duplicating his memorable October 2020 tear, but there are signs he is starting to square up on the ball more consistently. The talented outfielder put together his third multi-RBI outing of the season Thursday versus the Yankees, launching a three-run home run. Arozarena had laced 10 of his 34 hits of the season for extra bases heading into Friday, but his .397 slugging percentage still has ample room for improvement.