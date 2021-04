Arozarena went 2-for-3 with two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Arozarena authored one of three multi-hit efforts for the Rays, pushing his season slash to .317/.378/.488 in the process. The 26-year-old has reached safely in all 10 games thus far, although only three (one double, two home runs) of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases.