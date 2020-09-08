Arozarena went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.
He entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as a defensive substitute for Brandon Lowe and promptly launched his fourth homer of the year to lead off the eighth, although he also struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game. Arozarena is now 8-for-17 since joining the Tampa roster, but despite his early success at the plate he's unlikely to wrest away a starting job in a crowded outfield.