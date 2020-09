Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Arozarena hit a two-run shot off Mets starter Michael Wacha in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Arozarena got aboard with a single and scored on a Willy Adames single. Arozarena went yard again in the ninth with a solo shot. The 25-year-old outfielder is up to six homers, three stolen bases, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored in 20 games this season.