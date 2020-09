Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Making his first start of 2020 and hitting leadoff as the DH against Gerrit Cole, Arozarena struck out twice but also showed that he can make an impact when he gets on base. The switch hitter doesn't have a clear path to a starting job in the Rays' crowded outfield, but if he keeps producing when he gets his chances, Arozarena could see fairly consistent playing time.