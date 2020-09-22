Arozarena entered Monday's win over the Mets as a pinch runner and recorded his third stolen base of the season.

Manager Kevin Cash gave Arozarena the night off after four straight starts, but the 25-year-old was still ultimately called upon to provide some speed on the basepaths in the seventh as a pinch runner for Yoshi Tsutsugo. Arozarena has been a contributor at the big-league level over his first 18 games of the campaign, slashing an impressive .267/.370/.622 with five home runs across just 54 plate appearances.