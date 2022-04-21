Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Cubs.

Arozarena had a productive series against the Cubs, racking up four runs scored and two RBI across three games despite only collecting two hits. He also delivered his first stolen base of the season Wednesday after doubling home a run in the opening inning. Arozarena has only a .220/.235/.340 line across 51 plate appearances early on in the campaign, but he has dropped his strikeout rate to 23.5 percent and has delivered four RBI and six runs scored.