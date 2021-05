Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Arozarena joined the hit parade in the top of the eleventh frame, doubling home a run to increase Tampa Bay's lead. He's now 4-for-15 with two doubles and two stolen bases over his last three contests and is batting .277 through 45 contests on the year.