Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases Thursday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Arozarena stole second and third base after singling in the first frame, but the Rays couldn't cash him in. That was the only time Tampa Bay got a runner to third base over Matthew Liberatore's sterling eight-inning outing. Arozarena is up to 14 thefts on the campaign, but he's been thrown out seven times, tied for sixth-most in the league.