Arozarena went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases Saturday in a loss to the White Sox.

The Rays had only four hits in the contest collectively -- all singles -- and Arozarena was responsible for half of them. The outfielder converted the base knocks into a pair of stolen bases, marking the first time this season he has swiped multiple bags in a game. Arozarena is tied for sixth in the league with 10 thefts on the campaign.