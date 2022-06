Arozarena went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday against the Brewers.

Arozarena reached base on a pair of singles and stole second base on each occasion. He now has 15 stolen bases for the season and has swiped a bag in each of his last two starts. Arozarena has also chipped in seven home runs while maintaining a .258 average to provide a well-rounded stat line across 71 games on the campaign.