Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.
Arozarena was hitless but still managed to have a productive performance. He walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning and immediately stole second base -- his second swipe of the campaign -- and came around to score on an infield single by Harold Ramirez. Arozarena has just a .203 average and has yet to homer across 72 plate appearances to begin the season, though his production on the basepaths and nine runs scored are both positives in his stat line.