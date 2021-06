Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base, a run and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to Washington.

Arozarena filled the DH spot and batted cleanup in the high-scoring contest. He drove in the Rays' first two runs with a first-inning single and added another RBI with a triple in the 10th frame. Arozarena also swiped his 10th bag in the contest, making him one of 11 players with double-digit thefts so far this season.