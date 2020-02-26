Rays' Randy Arozarena: Tearing up spring arms
Arozarena, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Tuesday, is 5-for-7 with a double, a triple, four RBI, two walks and five runs over his first four spring training games.
Arozarena was part of a multi-player deal between the Rays and Cardinals in January that also saw Jose Martinez arrive in Tampa. The 24-year-old boasts some stellar seasons on his minor-league resume, including a 2019 stop in Triple-A Memphis during which he slashed .358/.435/.593 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI, nine stolen bases and 51 runs across 283 plate appearances. Arozarena faces stiff competition for an Opening Day roster spot despite being capable of playing all three outfield positions, as the team reinforced its depth during the offseason with a pair of Padres imports, Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot. However, Arozarena could certainly force the issue if he manages to maintain his current caliber of play over the course of the exhibition slate.
