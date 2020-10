Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, one RBI and a walk in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Blue Jays.

The Rays can present significant problems for lefty hurlers, which Hyun-Jin Ryu found out the hard way in this series-clinching game. Arozarena has a career .391/.481/.957 slash line against opposite-handed pitchers.