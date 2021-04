Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 loss to the A's.

He was the only Ray to have much success against Sean Manaea and the Oakland bullpen, as Tampa Bay only managed six hits in total on the night. Arozarena has caught fire after a sluggish start to the year, rapping out 11 hits in 26 at-bats (.423) over the last seven games to push his slash line to .301/.356/.446 with three homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 12 runs through 21 contests.