Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

The 25-year-old's latest went out to straightaway center field at Petco Park and knotted the game at one apiece. Arozarena is putting together a run for the ages -- he's slashing .419/.471/.935 with four homers so far this postseason. He was excellent during the regular season as well and is looking like a top-100 overall pick in fantasy baseball next year even without much of a track record.