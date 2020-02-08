Play

Rays' Rene Pinto: Gets minor-league deal with Rays

Pinto signed a minor-league deal with the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Pinto, 23, hit .235/.303/.354 with five home runs in 77 games at Double-A Montgomery last year. He represents organizational catching depth, but is unlikely to break through to the majors anytime soon.

