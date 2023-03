Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia have both made it through spring camp unscathed, so Pinto will be stationed at Durham as probably the No. 3 catcher on Tampa Bay's organizational depth chart. The 26-year-old batted just .213/.241/.325 over his first 83 major-league plate appearances in 2022.