Rays' Resly Linares: Goes for seven shutout innings

Linares shut out Low-A Great Lakes for seven innings in Bowling Green's 6-0 win Wednesday. He ceded only two hits and no walks while striking out seven.

The seven-inning effort matched Linares' longest outing of his career, with the southpaw overcoming a leadoff double in the bottom of the first to fool Great Lakes hitters all night. Linares has now won three consecutive starts and is riding a 15-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 3.38.