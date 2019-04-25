Rays' Resly Linares: Out with forearm strain

Linares is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Charlotte with a left forearm strain, Kris Dunn of Prospects Live reports.

This is bad news for the lanky southpaw, who had gotten off to a rough start in his first taste of the Florida State League, giving up three runs on six hits and six walks in 4.2 innings. The Rays have yet to formally announce what the plan of action is, but this injury could eventually lead to Tommy John surgery.