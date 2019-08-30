Rays' Ricardo Pinto: Called up to majors
Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Pinto was dumped by the Phillies back in 2018 after an ugly stint in the majors in 2017, but he's clawed his way back to the big leagues by posting a 4.13 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 104.2 innings for Durham this season. He will start at the bottom of the ladder in the Tampa Bay bullpen, likely serving in mop-up duty for the time being.
