Rays' Ricardo Pinto: Inks minors deal with Rays
Pinto signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Pinto spent the entire 2018 season with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate, struggling to a 5.80 ERA and 38:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings of work. The right-hander figures to serve as organizational pitching depth for the Rays.
