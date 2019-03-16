The Rays reassigned Pinto to their minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pinto made 25 relief appearances for the Phillies in 2017 but pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level last season, compiling a 5.95 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 65 innings. He'll need to find success in the high minors before earning another big-league look.

