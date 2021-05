Hill (4-2) picked up the win in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty wasn't in peak form, tossing 37 of 56 pitches for strikes before exiting and falling well short of the 13 punchouts he racked up in his last start, but Hill still got the job done against a reeling New York offense. He'll take a 3.32 ERA and 60:19 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing.