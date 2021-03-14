Hill fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Saturday, allowing just a hit and a walk.

About the only blemish on Hill's performance was his failure to record a strikeout, but otherwise, the left-hander turned in a polar-opposite effort of what was a rough Grapefruit League debut on March 5. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Hill threw 23 of 36 pitches for strikes and actually outpaced his planned two-inning workload due to his level of efficiency. "Just really the conviction behind every pitch, that was the biggest difference," Hill said. "Getting on top of the ball, throwing the ball downhill, committing to the pitch and the task at hand right there."