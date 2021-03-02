Hill gave a solid accounting of himself in a live batting practice session Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw is being counted on to help stabilize a starting rotation that lost both Blake Snell and Charlie Morton this offseason, so any indications the soon-to-be 41-year-old is already rounding into shape is certainly encouraging. Manager Kevin Cash reported Hill spun his breaking balls from different arm angles and looked "totally game-ready", but it's likely he gets another crack at pitching to his own teammates before making his Grapefruit League debut.