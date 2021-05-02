The Rays plan to use Michael Wacha in long relief once Hill exits his start Sunday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hill will be pitching on five days' rest, with his placement on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this weekend due to vaccine-related side effects not pushing him off his regular turn in the rotation. That said, the fact that the Rays are having Wacha -- who worked five innings in his last start Tuesday -- on hand in relief could hint that Hill may not be asked to work especially deep into Sunday's game. Manager Kevin Cash hasn't suggested that a tandem-start arrangement between Hill and Wacha is in the forecast, so Hill remains the safer bet of the two to cover the majority of the innings.