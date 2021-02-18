Hill's one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rays was made official Wednesday after the two sides agreed to terms Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Deemed an "A-plus competitor" by Rays general manager Erik Neander, Hill is believed to be an integral part of the team's back-end rotation plans this season after Tampa dealt Blake Snell to the Padres and saw Charlie Morton sign with the Braves. Despite his extensive injury history, Hill demonstrated he had plenty left in the tank last season with the Twins, posting a 2-2 record, 3.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across eight starts after going a combined 39-19 with a 3.00 ERA and 517 strikeouts over 437.1 innings in the previous four seasons (83 starts).