Hill (1-0) allowed four runs on four hits over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Yankees.

While his line doesn't look terribly impressive, the only damage on Hill came during a four-run fourth for the Yankees that included a two-run Aaron Hicks homer. Sandwiched between that nightmare inning were five perfect frames with five punchouts. The 41-year-old lefty will carry a 7.20 ERA into Wednesday's home contest against Texas.