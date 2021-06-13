Hill did not factor in the decision against Baltimore on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

The left-hander came into the contest having yielded two or fewer runs in eight straight outings, but that streak came to an end when Austin Wynns scorched Hill for a grand slam in the fifth inning. The veteran contributed to his own demise by issuing two walks and allowing a single prior to the long ball, and the start was his shortest since May 2. Hill still carries a solid 3.38 ERA on the season, and he's slated to make his next start at Seattle next week.