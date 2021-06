Hill (5-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Rangers, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw has won two straight starts and four of his last five, and Hill extended his scoreless streak to 12 innings with this performance, dating back to the final two frames of his outing against the Royals on May 25. Since the beginning of May, Hill has a dazzling 0.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB through 39.2 innings.