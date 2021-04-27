Hill (1-1) took the loss Monday, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings as the Rays fell 2-1 to the A's. He struck out 10.

The veteran lefty made only one real mistake, but Sean Murphy drove it into the seats in the fourth inning for a two-run homer. Hill still came through with his best start, and first quality start, of the season as he tossed 93 pitches (59 strikes), but he'll still carry a 7.25 ERA and 24:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings into his next outing Saturday at home against the Astros.