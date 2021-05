Hill (3-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Rays were downed 2-1 by the Royals, giving up two runs on six hits over eight innings. He struck out a season-high 13 without walking a batter.

It's the second time this year the veteran southpaw has fanned double-digit batters, and Hill fired 74 of 99 pitches for strikes in an impressive outing marred by a lack of run support. He'll take a 3.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 52 innings into his next start.