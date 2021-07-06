Hill allowed a run on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Monday's win over Cleveland. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Hill rolled through three scoreless frames to start the contest before coughing up an RBI single to Franmil Reyes in the fourth. It was his shortest appearance since tossing just three innings May 2, but he managed to lower his ERA to 3.65. It was the second time in his last five starts that he allowed fewer than four runs. Hill is lined for another home start this weekend against the Blue Jays.