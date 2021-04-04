Hill allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks across four innings in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

The veteran left-hander worked up to 71 pitches in his planned tandem start with Chris Archer and gave up a run apiece in each of his four frames. Hill was able to get 52 of his offerings into the strike zone, but his penchant for allowing hard contact -- he surrendered a pair of doubles and a solo home run -- helped lead to the relatively poor outing. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Hill is slated to make a conventional start in his second turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for either Friday or Saturday against the dangerous Yankees.