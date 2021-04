Hill allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out a pair over 4.1 innings Thursday. He did not factor in the decision in the loss to the Rangers.

Hill surrendered a pair of home runs to Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson causing the bulk of his damage. Hill has allowed four runs in each of his three starts. The veteran southpaw was less effective in striking out batters Thursday, with only two punchouts. He is scheduled for a date with the Royals next week.